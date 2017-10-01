AWR Hawkins Wins Journalist of the Year at 32nd Annual Gun Rights Policy Conference

Breitbart News’s Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins won the 2017 Journalist of the Year Award on September 30 at the 32nd Annual Gun Rights Policy Conference (GRPC) in Dallas, Texas.

The GRPC is hosted by the Second Amendment Foundation.

advertisement

Hawkins received Journalist of the Year in 2015, Gun Rights Defender of the Year in 2016, and now Journalist of the Year again.

Second Amendment Foundation founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb commented on Hawkins’ award, saying, “AWR Hawkins broke more important Second Amendment stories than any other journalist this past year. And those news stories had a major effect on gun rights.”

Humbled to receive 2017 Journalist of the Year Award at @2AFDN's 32nd Annual Gun Rights Policy Conference. #2A #MAGA pic.twitter.com/f7nNAtSB7J — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) September 30, 2017

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow commented on Hawkins’ award, saying, “Dr. Hawkins is an ideal journalist. He’s a 24/7 news junkie, he knows his beat better than anyone, and he’s a great team player. I’m proud of him and I’m glad to see his work continues to get recognition.”

Hawkins oversees a weekly Second Amendment newsletter — “Down Range with AWR Hawkins” — which focuses on the most pertinent gun rights issues. Readers can subscribe to the free newsletter HERE.

He also hosts a podcast — Bullets with AWR Hawkins — which can be downloaded from iTunes every Tuesday. Bullets is focused on Second Amendment news and includes interviews with industry personalities like Jesse James, Karl Malone, Marty Daniel, Laura Carno, Christopher Cox, Rick Ector, and Mark Walters, as well as pro-gun Congressmen like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Richard Hudson (R-NC).

Readers can subscribe to the podcast by clicking HERE.