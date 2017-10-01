Donald Trump: ‘Politically Motivated Ingrates’ and ‘Fake News’ Saying We Are Failing in Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump challenged critics of his response to Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by hurricanes.

“We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico,” Trump wrote. “Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates, people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military.”

Trump spent the weekend in his club in New Jersey highlighting the efforts made by federal officials to assist Puerto Rico.

“Results of recovery efforts will speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor,” he wrote. “Doing everything we can to help great people of PR!”

He praised Governor Ricardo Rossello and local officials working with the federal government to offer relief to storm victims but criticized the media and critics like San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

“We must all be united in offering assistance to everyone suffering in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the wake of this terrible disaster,” he wrote.