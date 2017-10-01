Massachusetts Elementary Teacher Faces Backlash for Kneeling During Pledge of Allegiance

An elementary school teacher in Littleton, Massachusetts, is facing criticism from students and parents for taking a knee as her students recited the Pledge of Allegiance on Thursday.

A substitute teacher at Russell Street Elementary School decided to protest during the pledge and afterward reportedly shared her political views with the students, according to New England Cable News.

After students and parents complained, the school district quickly apologized and noted that the district did not sanction the teacher’s actions.

“The Littleton Public Schools respect the rights of all individuals to participate or respectfully abstain from participating in the Pledge of Allegiance,” Russell Street Principal Scott Bazydlo said. “While this topic is timely and does have educational merit, it should be addressed sensitively and age-appropriately by permanent faculty and inclusive of the beliefs of all children and families.”

Bazydlo added, “While well-intended…[it] should not have taken place in the fashion it did.”

NBC Boston reported that one parent said, “I agree with what they’re doing, I just don’t think it’s the proper place for it, but in the same token, I think if the teacher could make her views known in a more apolitical way perhaps. I think trying to impart your own political views to students … I think it’s inappropriate.”

Other parents told NBC that the pledge wasn’t the time or the place for such a discussion.

