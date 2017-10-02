Donald Trump: Las Vegas Shooting ‘An Act of Pure Evil’

President Donald Trump reacted the mass-shooting that claimed the lives of over 50 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas and wounded hundreds more.

“It was an act of pure evil,” Trump said, referring to the attacks.

The president ordered the flag to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting.

He acknowledged that many Americans were angry and upset by the news, but urged them to remain united.

“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil, our bonds cannot be broken by violence, and though we feel such great anger, at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today,” Trump said.

He announced he would travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to visit with first responders, law enforcement, and the families of the victims.

The president told Americans searching for answers that the “answers do not come easy” to mass shootings like the one that just took place.

He cited Scripture to comfort the country and victims of the shooting.

“Scripture teaches us the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit,” Trump said, citing Psalm 34:18. “We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.”

He also vowed to pray for the victims and support those who were affected, asking God to bless the country.

“Melania and I are praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded or lost — the ones they loved so dearly in this terrible, terrible attack,” he said somberly.

The president thanked first responders and the police officers who responded to the attack.

“The speech with which they acted is miraculous and prevented further loss of life,” Trump said.