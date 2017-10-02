Hillary Clinton Blames Las Vegas Attack on NRA

Hours after a gunman opened fire on people at a concert, shooting from the thirty-second floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Hillary Clinton called for Americans “to stand up to the NRA” as a way of preventing another attack.

Breitbart News reported the attack occurred while country music singer Jason Aldean was playing. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) identified the attacker as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock. He opened fire on concert-goers from an elevated position, the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, and was found dead in his hotel room when LVMPD SWAT members burst inside:

Clinton tweeted:

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Clinton took this same approach the day after the October 1, 2015, attack on Umpqua Community College, in which nine innocents were killed in a gun-free zone. Time magazine quoted her saying, “What is wrong with us, that we cannot stand up to the NRA and the gun lobby, and the gun manufacturers they represent? This is not just tragic. We don’t just need to pray for people. We need to act and we need to build a movement. It’s infuriating.”

She used the Oregon attack to criticize opponents of background checks. On the same day Clinton made these comments, the Los Angeles Times reported that all guns used in the Oregon attack were acquired “legally.” By “legally,” the Times meant the guns were acquired at retail via a background check.

