Hillary Clinton Blames Las Vegas Attack on NRA

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People tend to the wounded outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival grounds after an apparent shooting on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. David Becker/Getty
David Becker/Getty

by AWR Hawkins2 Oct 20170

Hours after a gunman opened fire on people at a concert, shooting from the thirty-second floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Hillary Clinton called for Americans “to stand up to the NRA” as a way of preventing another attack.

Breitbart News reported the attack occurred while country music singer Jason Aldean was playing. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) identified the attacker as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock. He opened fire on concert-goers from an elevated position, the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, and was found dead in his hotel room when LVMPD SWAT members burst inside:

Clinton tweeted:

Clinton took this same approach the day after the October 1, 2015, attack on Umpqua Community College, in which nine innocents were killed in a gun-free zone. Time magazine quoted her saying, “What is wrong with us, that we cannot stand up to the NRA and the gun lobby, and the gun manufacturers they represent? This is not just tragic. We don’t just need to pray for people. We need to act and we need to build a movement. It’s infuriating.”

She used the Oregon attack to criticize opponents of background checks. On the same day Clinton made these comments, the Los Angeles Times reported that all guns used in the Oregon attack were acquired “legally.” By “legally,” the Times meant the guns were acquired at retail via a background check.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

