BREAKING: Mass Shooting Outside Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay; ‘Multiple Victims’; Strip Shut Down

A gunman reportedly opened fire on a country music concert outside the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday evening.

Two people are confirmed dead and there are dozens injured. One suspect is confirmed dead.

Las Vegas Police have closed I-15 from Tropicana to Russell Road, and are asking people on the Strip to avoid the area. Reports indicate at least one gunman opened fire on crowds gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music fest.

Update 1:15 a.m. PDT: Eyewitness video has emerged of country music star Jason Aldean performing as the gunshots rang out, then running from the stage:

#BREAKING VIDEO: Jason Aldean on stage as a gunman begins to fire upon crowd in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/lfWiVaYaBD — Al Boe BREAKING NEWS (@AlBoeNEWS) October 2, 2017

Video has also emerged of volunteers moving the victims to safety from the scene:

People helping to load up and transport Las Vegas shooting victims to the hospital pic.twitter.com/l4hqQoSLMK — INDI Realty Fin Biz (@BizIndi) October 2, 2017

Update 1:05 a.m. PDT: The local Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a police source says that “at least 20” were killed in the shooting.

#breaking A police source just confirmed to me that more than 20 people are dead. #MandalayBay — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) October 2, 2017

Update 1:00 a.m. PDT: According to a local reporter on the scene, the downed suspect was on a high floor of the hotel:

#breaking Police source just confirmed one suspect is dead on a high-level, hotel floor of #MandalayBay. Unknown if only suspect — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) October 2, 2017

Update 12:57 a.m. PDT: Another angle of the shooting has emerged, apparently filmed from across the plaza to the south:

Otro ángulo de la balacera en #LasVegas. Impactantes imágenes. pic.twitter.com/4YIVng1zrP — Gusini Solano (@GusiniSolano21) October 2, 2017

Update 12:35 a.m. PDT: Los Angeles-based ABC News affiliate KABC reports, via an emergency medical technician onsite, that there may have been multiple gunmen on separate floors of the Mandalay Bay hotel firing into the crowd. However, Las Vegas police indicate: “At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters.”

Update 12:22 a.m. PDT: Reuters reports that 14 of those who arrived at area hospitals are “critically wounded”:

UPDATE: 14 people taken to hospital after Las Vegas shooting are critically wounded – hospital spokesman pic.twitter.com/GCWSHvcw29 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 2, 2017

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

***

Country music singer Jason Aldean was reportedly wrapping up his music set when the attack occurred. Video footage posted to social media captures the sound of rapid gunfire.

NEW: Gunshots audible during Jason Aldean concert at Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas; multiple victims hospitalized https://t.co/njyK8o022d pic.twitter.com/WhNHjEYZgn — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

This is unbelievable! Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana! Avoid all areas near #MandalayBay! Active shooter near Route 91 festival! pic.twitter.com/1ybPgr0ofd — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) October 2, 2017

(Original source for video above: Vincent Sager via Instagram.)

A witness told CNN that “the shots just kept coming,” and that people hid wherever they could, including under parked cars.

“The shots just kept coming.” Witness describes how people hid under her car for safety after shooting in Las Vegas https://t.co/nGJ60uDM5r pic.twitter.com/vtf8XlOO81 — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas police shut down the entire sector south of Tropicana Boulevard, including the interstate:

I15 freeway is closed to traffic at this time from Tropicana to Russell Rd. Again, please avoid the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas police indicate the attack was centered around the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino:

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

According to the New York Times, “several SWAT teams were sent to [Mandalay Bay].” McCarran International Airport, which is just east of the Mandalay Bay, suspended flights in light of the attack.

Some flights destined for @LASairport were diverted due to police incident. Please check with your air carrier if flying/picking up tonight. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017

The AP reports that “multiple victims have been transported to hospitals,” and University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said they have received “‘several’ people with gunshot wounds.” Los Angeles-based KABC reports that “at least 20 victims” have been treated and that one witness said, “There was blood everywhere.”

Just before midnight local time, Las Angeles Police confirmed that one suspect is down:

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

