BREAKING: Mass Shooting Outside Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay; ‘Multiple Victims’; Strip Shut Down

Las Vegas shooting 2 (David Becker / Getty)
David Becker / Getty

by Breitbart News2 Oct 20170

A gunman reportedly opened fire on a country music concert outside the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday evening.

Two people are confirmed dead and there are dozens injured. One suspect is confirmed dead.

Las Vegas Police have closed I-15 from Tropicana to Russell Road, and are asking people on the Strip to avoid the area. Reports indicate at least one gunman opened fire on crowds gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music fest.

Update 1:15 a.m. PDT: Eyewitness video has emerged of country music star Jason Aldean performing as the gunshots rang out, then running from the stage:

Video has also emerged of volunteers moving the victims to safety from the scene:

Update 1:05 a.m. PDT: The local Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a police source says that “at least 20” were killed in the shooting.

Update 1:00 a.m. PDT: According to a local reporter on the scene, the downed suspect was on a high floor of the hotel:

Update 12:57 a.m. PDT: Another angle of the shooting has emerged, apparently filmed from across the plaza to the south:

Update 12:35 a.m. PDT: Los Angeles-based ABC News affiliate KABC reports, via an emergency medical technician onsite, that there may have been multiple gunmen on separate floors of the Mandalay Bay hotel firing into the crowd. However, Las Vegas police indicate: “At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters.”

Update 12:22 a.m. PDT: Reuters reports that 14 of those who arrived at area hospitals are “critically wounded”:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

AP Photo

GRAPHIC Las Vegas shooting 3 (David Becker / Getty)

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains graphic content.) A person lies on the ground covered with blood at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

***

Country music singer Jason Aldean was reportedly wrapping up his music set when the attack occurred. Video footage posted to social media captures the sound of rapid gunfire.

 

(Original source for video above: Vincent Sager via Instagram.)

A witness told CNN that “the shots just kept coming,” and that people hid wherever they could, including under parked cars.

Las Vegas police shut down the entire sector south of Tropicana Boulevard, including the interstate:

Las Vegas police indicate the attack was centered around the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino:

According to the New York Times, “several SWAT teams were sent to [Mandalay Bay].” McCarran International Airport, which is just east of the Mandalay Bay, suspended flights in light of the attack.

The AP reports that “multiple victims have been transported to hospitals,” and University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said they have received “‘several’ people with gunshot wounds.” Los Angeles-based KABC reports that “at least 20 victims” have been treated and that one witness said, “There was blood everywhere.”

Just before midnight local time, Las Angeles Police confirmed that one suspect is down:

