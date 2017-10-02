‘Durn Tootin’, Great Shootin”: Richard Dawkins Mocks Americans, 2nd Amendment After Las Vegas Shooting

Noted evolutionary biologist and atheist Richard Dawkins greeted the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas by tweeting his contempt for Americans and the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Durn tootin’, great shootin’. Cool dude sertin’ he’s 2nd Mendment rahts. Hell yeah!” Dawkins tweeted, apparently attempting to mock a southern accent — perhaps in a reference to the country music festival at which the shooting took place.

He added: “Every country has its psychopaths. In US they have guns”.

Durn tootin’, great shootin’. Cool dude sertin’ he’s 2nd Mendment rahts. Hell yeah!

Every country has its psychopaths. In US they have guns — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) October 2, 2017

Dawkins has been outspoken in his opposition to gun rights before. In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in December 2012, he tweeted:

“Guns don’t kill people, crazy people kill people.” Can you believe anyone could be so STUPID as to trot that out, yet again? — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) December 14, 2012

Dawkins’s tweet about the Las Vegas shooting came as police continued to update the death toll, and as the wounded fought for their lives in area hospitals.

Though he made his reputation as a proponent of rational thought against religion, Dawkins has been criticized lately for his “hysteria” over President Donald Trump’s election last year.

This is what mass hysteria looks like. Dawkins thinks Trump supporters see murderous Nazis and loud protesters as similar. Incredible. https://t.co/D2HudDv2NA — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 16, 2017

Dawkins had no immediate reply to the massive wave of social media criticism his tweet provoked.

