New Republic: All Guns Should Be Banned Immediately for Good Guys and Bad Guys Alike

On the morning after the heinous shooting at a concert venue in Las Vegas, the New Republic called for guns to be banned immediately for good guys and bad guys alike.

They even called for getting “rid of guns…on police.”

The New Republic made this call by sending out a tweet with a link to one of their older columns:

In the column, the New Republic contends for all-out confiscation:

Ban guns. All guns. Get rid of guns in homes, and on the streets, and, as much as possible, on police. Not just because of San Bernardino, or whichever mass shooting may pop up next, but also not not because of those. Don’t sort the population into those who might do something evil or foolish or self-destructive with a gun and those who surely will not. As if this could be known—as if it could be assessed without massively violating civil liberties and stigmatizing the mentally ill. Ban guns! Not just gun violence. Not just certain guns. Not just already-technically-illegal guns. All of them.

The New Yorker took a similar stand the morning after the Las Vegas attack, suggesting there “can be no truce with the Second Amendment.” They criticized President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the decision in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008). They then wrote in support of gun control:

Gun control acts on gun violence the way antibiotics act on infections—imperfectly but with massive efficacy. Yet, even with that knowledge, some of us, in our innocence, proposed a sort of truce about Second Amendment issues in the face of the ongoing national emergency—the Trump Presidency—in which it seemed essential to make common cause, even with those who have the strange American fixation on the right to own military-style firearms.

They concluded, “Between the consolidated power of the pro-gun right, and the truth that gun control has slipped down the agenda of even anti-violence liberals, this means that the only American response to regular mass gun killings will be a shrug and faked sympathy. It is hard to know how to stay too far ahead of despair.”

