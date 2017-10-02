SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘No Greater Love’ — Sarah Sanders Hails Heroes Reacting to Las Vegas Shooting

Stephen Paddock's family was in shock after the 64-year-old sowed terror on the Las Vegas strip in the worst mass shooting in recent US history
GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Ethan Miller

by Charlie Spiering2 Oct 20170

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders opened up the daily press briefing by hailing the heroes on the ground who helped victims of the Las Vegas shooting at a country music festival.

“What those people did for each other says far more about who we are as Americans than the cowardly acts of a killer ever could,” Sanders said.

She told the stories of 29-year-old Sonny Melton who was killed saving his wife Heather from the bullets, 53-year-old Mike McGarry who shielded young students with his body after the shots began, concert attendees who transported the wounded in their pickup trucks, and the police officer who shielded witness Gail Davis and led her out of danger.

“The Gospel of John reminds us that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for a friend,” she said, quoting John 15:13.

“Their examples will serve as an eternal reminder that the American spirit cannot and will not ever be broken,” she said.

