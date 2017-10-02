Donald Trump and Melania Trump Lead Moment of Silence and Prayer for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump led a moment of silence on the White House front lawn on Monday afternoon to pray for the victims of the shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

The president and first lady were joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

The four leaders walked out on the lawn as members of the White House staff were gathered on the lawn on either side of them.

After three tones of a bell were struck the group bowed their heads in prayer as camera shutters clicked in the background.

At least 58 victims were reported killed by the gunfire, and over 500 were wounded.