Sen. Chris Murphy: Congress Must ‘Get Off Its Ass’ and Restrict 2nd Amendment

On the morning after the heinous attack on a concert venue in Las Vegas, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Congress must “get off its ass” and restrict the Second Amendment.

Breitbart News reported that the attack occurred while country music singer Jason Aldean was playing at the venue. The attacker opened fire on concertgoers from an elevated position—the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel—wounding over 500 and killing more than 50.

According to NBC News, Murphy responded to the attack by saying, “This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic.”

He added, “The thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

Second Amendment Foundation founder and executive vice president Alan Gottlieb responded to Sen. Murphy’s newest gun control push by saying, “If the gun grabbers want to control something they should control themselves and their mouths. This tragedy was unpreventable.”

Murphy has pushed gun control for years, and hit a crescendo when he unsuccessfully supported background checks as a solution to the attack on Sandy Hook Elementary; an attack in which the gunman stole his firearms, thereby rendering gun sale regulations moot. During a May 2013 appearance on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddox Lean Forward, Sen. Murphy said, “The Second Amendment is not an absolute right, not a God-given right. It has always had conditions upon it like the First Amendment has.”

