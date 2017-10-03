Live Updates: America Mourns, Searches for Answers After Historic Las Vegas Shooting

Two days after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, the nation is still learning the identities of the 59 people who were murdered and more than 500 who were wounded, stories of heroism from the slain and survivors, and more information about the mysterious killer, Stephen Paddock, who apparently snuck an arsenal of weapons into the 32nd floor of Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

All times Pacific.

UPDATE – 6:11 AM:

.@POTUS on the shooter: "He was a sick man, a demented man… We're dealing with a very, very sick individual." pic.twitter.com/3A3rKTZCLr — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2017

UPDATE – 5:42 AM: Axios’ Jonathan Swan gets a warning from Breitbart exec Steve Bannon that Trump potentially changing gun laws would be catastrophic for his base support:

I asked Steve Bannon whether he could imagine Trump pivoting to the left on guns after the Las Vegas massacre. “Impossible: will be the end of everything,” Bannon texted. When asked whether Trump’s base would react worse to this than they would if he supported an immigration amnesty bill, Bannon replied: “as hard as it is to believe actually worse.”

UPDATE – 5:40 AM: President Trump weighs in.

On gun control debate after Vegas shooting, President Trump tells @kwelkernbc: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by" — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 3, 2017

UPDATE – 5:18 AM: Boston reporter obtains photos of two of Paddock’s weapons inside his hotel room:

EXCLUSIVE: these are 2 of 23 guns found in #LasVegas shooter’s hotel room at #MandalayBay – hammer, bipod, optics, ammo. 59 lives. Chilling. pic.twitter.com/gManlUIeZI — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2017

UPDATE – 5:15 AM: The latest news as of Monday night:

• LVMPD declared that officers found 23 guns in Stephen Paddock’s hotel room and 19 at his home.

• The Associated Press reports that the gunman owned two “bump stocks,” legal devices that can mimic the effect of automatic weapons fire when attached to a semiautomatic rifle.

• The casualty count remains: 59 dead, 527 wounded.