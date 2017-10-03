SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Live Updates: America Mourns, Searches for Answers After Historic Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 2: Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman killed more than 50 people and injured more than 500 people after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

by Breitbart News3 Oct 20170

Two days after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, the nation is still learning the identities of the 59 people who were murdered and more than 500 who were wounded, stories of heroism from the slain and survivors, and more information about the mysterious killer, Stephen Paddock, who apparently snuck an arsenal of weapons into the 32nd floor of Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

UPDATE – 6:11 AM:

UPDATE – 5:42 AM: Axios’ Jonathan Swan gets a warning from Breitbart exec Steve Bannon that Trump potentially changing gun laws would be catastrophic for his base support:

I asked Steve Bannon whether he could imagine Trump pivoting to the left on guns after the Las Vegas massacre. “Impossible: will be the end of everything,” Bannon texted. When asked whether Trump’s base would react worse to this than they would if he supported an immigration amnesty bill, Bannon replied: “as hard as it is to believe actually worse.”

UPDATE – 5:40 AM: President Trump weighs in.

UPDATE – 5:18 AM: Boston reporter obtains photos of two of Paddock’s weapons inside his hotel room:

UPDATE – 5:15 AM: The latest news as of Monday night:

• LVMPD declared that officers found 23 guns in Stephen Paddock’s hotel room and 19 at his home.
• The Associated Press reports that the gunman owned two “bump stocks,” legal devices that can mimic the effect of automatic weapons fire when attached to a semiautomatic rifle.
• The casualty count remains: 59 dead, 527 wounded.

