Paul Ryan Sides with Hillary: Shelves Bill to Deregulate Suppressors

Two days after an attacker opened fire on concert goers in Las Vegas, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc) announced he was shelving legislation to deregulate suppressors.

After the Vegas attacker killed at least 59 and wounded over 500, Hillary Clinton tweeted:

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Clinton’s tweet ignores the reality of the tactical superiority of the attacker’s position–he was on the 32nd floor shooting down on people who were trapped in a concert venue. To escape they had to funnel through exit areas, which further highlighted the attacker’s superior position. Yet Clinton thinks it would have been worse if his gun had had a “silencer”–i.e., a suppressor–on it.

Ryan has now shelved the Hearing Protection Act, which was introduced into Congress on January 9; it is the legislation containing suppressor deregulation. The Act does not legalize suppressors–as they are already legal–rather, it removes the burdensome process for acquiring them and erases the federal tax that must be paid in order to receive permission to posses one.

The Chicago Tribune tweeted:

House Speaker Paul Ryan says NRA-backed bill to ease regulations on gun silencers is shelved indefinitely https://t.co/hfDb8elAl6 pic.twitter.com/zsdMo3OOEM — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 3, 2017

According to the Tribune, Ryan said of the legislation “is not scheduled right now. I don’t know when it will be scheduled.”

After tweeting against suppressors, Hillary Clinton tweeted against the NRA, blaming the group for the Las Vegas attack. Ironically, the legislation that Ryan shelved is backed by the NRA.

Neither Ryan nor Clinton suggest suppressors had anything to do with the Las Vegas attack.

