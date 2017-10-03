Pope Francis Offers Prayers for Victims of Las Vegas ‘Senseless Tragedy’

Pope Francis has sent a telegram offering his condolences for the victims and families of the mass shooting in Las Vegas Monday.

In the telegram, addressed to the Catholic Bishop of Las Vegas, the most Reverend Joseph Anthony Pepe, the Pope “sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

advertisement

He also “commends the efforts of the police and emergency service personnel, and offers the promise of his prayers for the injured and for all who have died, entrusting them to the merciful love of Almighty God.”

The telegram, signed on the Pope’s behalf by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, says that the Pope was “deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas,”

On Monday, a gunman believed to be 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert attendees at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and wounding over 500 more.

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the shooting, declaring that the attacker “converted to Islam a few months ago,” but the terror group provided no corroborating evidence for its claim.

ISIS urged lone-wolf jihadis to target Las Vegas in a propaganda video from 2016 using footage of the city’s iconic strip, which was described as “sin city.”

The Islamist terror group has suffered major losses in the past year, and is known to have taken credit for a number of global atrocities for which there has been limited evidence of the group’s involvement.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump led a moment of silence on the White House front lawn on Monday afternoon to offer prayers for the victims of the shooting.

The President called the attack “an act of pure evil,” and ordered the American flag to be flown at half-mast to honor the victims of the shooting.

“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil, our bonds cannot be broken by violence, and though we feel such great anger, at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today,” Trump said.

The President sought solace in a passage from the Bible in an effort to comfort the country and victims of the shooting.

“Scripture teaches us the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit,” Trump said, citing Psalm 34:18. “We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.”

He also promised his prayers for the victims and support for those who were affected, asking God to bless the country.

“Melania and I are praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded or lost — the ones they loved so dearly in this terrible, terrible attack,” he said.

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome