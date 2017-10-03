Tampa Bay Times: Sebastian Gorka, Former Trump Aide, Recalled as Stellar Teacher at SOCom

In a short stint as advisor to President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka drew a long list of complaints — over his level of experience, the way he talks about Islam, and his relationship with White House chief of staff John F. Kelly.

He has remained at the center of controversy since then, appearing on the Sean Hannity Show to blast NFL players who protest the national anthem and declaring the Republican primary victory by divisive Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama to be “the first battle in a war that’s going to reform politics.”

Gorka is now chief strategist with the political group MAGA Coalition, named for the Donald Trump pledge to “Make America Great Again.”