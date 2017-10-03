Sheriff: Vegas Gunman Placed Cameras in Hotel Hall to See Police Coming

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that the Las Vegas gunman placed cameras in the hallway so he could see police coming to apprehend him.

Lombardo was asked if there were any cameras in the hotel room from when the gunman opened fire, and he said, “There were cameras. There were cameras located outside the room and inside the room, along with the firearms.”

The reporter asked how many cameras were set up in total, and Lombardo said he did not know. When asked why the cameras were set up in the hall, Lombardo said, “I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody.”

The reporter then asked if the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had videos of the attack being carried out, via the recovered cameras, and Lombardo said the cameras are with the FBI being “evaluated.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Lombardo indicated that at least one of the cameras in the hallway was set up on a “food service cart.”

He also stressed his belief that police “saved hundreds of lives” by going right at the gunman. Lombardo said, “We learned from Columbine, PULSE, other mass shootings to focus on taking suspect down instead of focusing on perimeter.”

