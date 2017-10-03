White House to Hillary Clinton: ‘the Only Person with Blood on Their Hands Is That of the Shooter’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after she blamed the National Rifle Associate for the shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people.

“It’s very easy for Mrs. Clinton to criticize and to come out, but I think we need to remember, the only person with blood on their hands is that of the shooter,” she said during the White House press briefing.

Sanders fielded several questions from reporters about gun control in the wake of the shooting, arguing that it wasn’t the time to discuss politics.

“This isn’t a time for us to go after individuals or organizations,” she said. “I think that we can have those policy conversations, but today is not that day.”

Pressed by reporters about whether Trump would consider gun control, Sanders replied that he supported the Second Amendment.

“The president’s been clear that he’s a strong supporter of the Second Amendment,” he said. “And I don’t have anything further at this point.”