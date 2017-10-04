Donald Trump Hails Heroes in Las Vegas: ‘In the Depths of Horror, We Will Always Find Hope’

President Donald Trump acknowledged that the shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Sunday was horrific, but urged Americans to find comfort in the heroic examples in those who reacted with bravery.

“The mass murder that took place on Sunday night fills America’s heart with grief,” he said. “America is truly a nation in mourning.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with local officials and members of law enforcement and the medical community who responded to the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

“In the depths of horror, we will always find hope in the men and women who risk their lives for ours,” Trump said.

The president delivered a somber statement, acknowledging that many families were suffering after a loved one was killed or wounded.

“We stand together to help you carry your pain,” Trump said. “You are not alone. We will never leave your side.”

The president recognized many members of law enforcement who gave up their lives to save others.

“While everyone else was crouching, police officers were standing up as targets just trying to direct people and tell them where to go,” he said.

He also recognized the heroes who tried to save family members, loved ones, and even total strangers from the gunfire.

“Words cannot describe the bravery that the whole world witnessed on Sunday night,” Trump said. “Americans defied death and hatred with love and with courage.”

He told several stories of police officers who helped tend to the victims, including law enforcement officials who were off duty.

“For every hero who helped, every hero saved so many lives,” Trump said. “And believe me, a grateful nation thanks you.”