Donald Trump on Twitter: ‘The Fake News Media Is out of Control!’

President Donald Trump appeared frustrated by his media coverage after visiting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“Wow, so many Fake News stories today,” he commented on Twitter. “No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control!”

The establishment media had a field day with Trump’s visit, criticizing his visit as ham-handed and tone-deaf after telling Puerto Rico leaders they should be “proud” about their low death toll from the storm, shooting rolls of paper towels into the crowd of storm victims, and joking that they had “thrown our budget out of whack” with all of their needs after the storm.

“It has been condescending, it has been inappropriate, it has been very lacking presidential behavior, it has been offensive,” CNN “Never Trumper” Republican Ana Navarro complained on Tuesday.

But Trump called the trip a success, after meeting with several local officials on the island.

“A great day in Puerto Rico yesterday,” he wrote. “While some of the news coverage is Fake, most showed great warmth and friendship.”

He also praised Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello for his response to the storm and partnership with the federal government.

Rossello reciprocated with praise for Trump’s response to the crisis.

“I want to personally thank you, Mr. President, because over the course of the past week you have called essentially every day to make sure we have what we need, to make sure that the resources are over here,” he told Trump during their meeting.

