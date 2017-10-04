Donald Trump: ‘They’re Learning a Lot More’ About Las Vegas Shooter

President Donald Trump signaled that federal authorities are making progress on discovering the motives of the Las Vegas shooter, despite an unusual lack of detail in recent days.

“They’re learning a lot more,” Trump said. “And that’ll be announced at the appropriate time.”

The president made his comments as he was leaving the White House for a trip to Las Vegas to visit with the victims and first responders to the horrific country music festival shooting that killed 59 people and wounded hundreds.

“It’s a very sad thing. We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time,” Trump said.

First Lady Melania Trump is also traveling with the president on the trip.

“It’s a very, very sad day for me, personally,” President Trump told reporters.