The Donors of Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ PAC Uncovered

The secret group of left-wing foundations and millionaire donors to an anti-Trump “resistance” group has been revealed to include the left-wing W.K. Kellogg Foundation, according to a report.

The donors to the Center for Community Change Action, a group that has funded direct attacks on the Trump administration, were revealed in a new report by the Washington Free Beacon.

The Beacon was able to obtain the anti-Trump organization’s 2015 tax documents that showed major donations from a handful of high-dollar foundations such as the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Ford Foundation.

Indeed, the largest donation came from the far-left Kellogg Foundation which gave an incredible $3,000,000, the report states.

With a donation of $2,350,000, the Ford Foundation (not affiliated with the Ford Motor Co.) gave nearly as much, the documents reveal.

Anti-American billionaire George Soros also jumped into the game with a $1,750,000 donation from his Open Society Foundations.

Some of the other foundations that donated to the anti-Trump group include the following:

$524,500 from the California Endowment

$515,000 from the Marquerite Casey Foundation

$505,100 from Fidelity Charitable Gift

$316,000 from National Immigration Law Center

$1,750,000 from the Hillary Clinton affiliated Every Citizen Counts

$1,475,000 from another Soros group named the Open Society Policy Center

$150,000 from government workers union the SEIU

In yet another connection to anti-American George Soros, the executive director of the Center for Community Change, Deepak Bhargava, sits on the advisory board of Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

Another notable connection to anti-American efforts comes in the form of Charlene Sinclair, the director of reinvestment at the Center for Community Change. Sinclair also sits on the board of a group called The Emergent Fund that has donated tens of thousands to the violent Black Lives Matter movement.

