Minnesota Man Racks Up 28th DWI Charge for Alleged Drunk Driving

A Minnesota man could be setting a record for racking up DWI charges after he was accused of driving while intoxicated for the 28th time.

Authorities arrested Danny Lee Bettcher, 64, of New York Mills, September 28 after he left the bar following a night of drinking and allegedly drove away, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.

advertisement

CBS Minnesota reports that an off-duty cop saw Bettcher drinking at a bar and called the authorities.

Police pulled Bettcher over when an officer noticed him swerving in and out of lanes at 10-15 miles per hour.

A criminal complaint stated that Bettcher reeked of alcohol and had “bloodshot, watery eyes.” He allegedly refused to roll down his window, exit his vehicle, and take a breathalyzer test.

The arresting officer noted in his report that Bettcher was stumbling, berated him, and refused to do other sobriety tests.

“I am way over, take me to jail,” Bettcher reportedly told the officers.

Bettcher was charged with felony DWI and refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test. The Star Tribune reports that Bettcher is being held on $100,000 bond and is due back in court on October 30.

If convicted, Bettcher faces a maximum sentence of seven years, with two-thirds of his sentence consisting of prison time and the rest consisting of supervised release, Assistant County Attorney Jacob Thomason said.

Bettcher’s rap sheet includes a four-year stint in prison for a prior drunk driving conviction, and he has been ordered to seek treatment dozens of times.

When Bettcher appeared in court for his 27th DWI charge in 2010, he reportedly told the judge, “I drink to get drunk.”