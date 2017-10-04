GQ’s Keith Olbermann called for the National Rifle Association (NRA) to be branded a terrorist organization in the latest video from his The Resistance series.

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann accused the NRA of “enabling” mass shootings like the recent attack in Vegas, which saw more than 50 dead and more than 500 wounded.

advertisement

In his latest video as part of his The Resistance series, Olbermann stated that the Second Amendment was originally written in the Constitution “to keep federal government from taking away the right of each state to maintain its own militia.” He claimed that the Amendment has since been modified “into an excuse for why madmen of whatever heritage or political purpose cannot be stopped from carrying at least ten long rifles into a hotel room in Las Vegas and setting up a sniper’s nest and killing people.”

Olbermann claimed that the Second Amendment is outdated and does not take into account modern weaponry. “Keep and bear … do not mean ‘own’–period,” Olbermann said. “The Second Amendment is gun-control from an era where the gun was a musket and not an automatic killing machine that could be bought and stashed on the 32nd floor of a hotel in order to shoot people 500 at a time.” Olbermann also called out President Trump for his reaction to the Vegas shooting, saying, that “warmest condolences” are not sufficient.

Olbermann then called for an end to the NRA and to President Trump, stating:

It is time to end refusing to call mass murderers who do not have obvious political motives “terrorists.” It is time to end the National Rifle Association. And it is time to end the career of any political figure who made his way to the White House dog whistling to his Second Amendment people.

Watch Olbermann’s full statement below:

Las Vegas – Trump's "Warmest Condolences" are not sufficient. The NRA and the dog-whistlers must GO. pic.twitter.com/QfGKEIGKcT — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 3, 2017

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com.