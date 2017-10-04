Pamela Geller’s ‘FATWA: Hunted in America’ – My Shocking Tell-All

Longtime readers and supporters know I have spoken little of the impact this fight has had on my life and the personal toll exacted by jihadists. I thought it was time to tell my story, the story of how a New York City newspaper executive went from being an apolitical career girl to one of the most notorious anti-jihadists in the world.

It was revealed for the first time this week that an FBI informant was involved in the jihad plot by three Boston-based jihadis to behead me. It’s all part of living under a fatwa, hunted in America. Few Americans know how dangerous it is to fight in defense of freedom in America.

And I don’t mean just physical danger. Anyone who stands for freedom today is subjected to unimaginable abuse. My critics have called me “the most dangerous woman in America”, “far-right hate queen”, and “the anti-Muslim movement’s most visible and flamboyant figurehead.”

Now, in Fatwa: Hunted in America, I tell my own story of my work to defend freedom of speech, individual rights, and equality of rights for all. I go back to how I began chronicling my take on news events at my groundbreaking website Geller Report (previously Atlas Shrugs), then moved into activism; at first on behalf of Muslim girls who were being brutalized and victimized at home for not following the misogynistic rules of Islamic law, then to stand against the advance of jihad and Sharia on numerous fronts, and above all for freedom of speech, which is increasingly embattled in this age of jihad.

It’s all here: I recount my battle to defeat the Ground Zero Mosque project; the ISIS jihad attack at my Muhammad Art Exhibit and Cartoon Contest in Garland, Texas; the fatwa on my head and plot to behead me; and much, much more – including the relentless vilification from a mainstream media hell-bent on defaming and destroying everyone who stands for freedom against jihad terror and Sharia oppression.

Any lover of freedom would have been tarred the same way I was, and many have been. I am but a proxy in this terrible long war: what has happened to me is what happens, in small and large ways, to every American who stands for freedom.

Geert Wilders contributed the book’s Foreword. In it, he writes: “In this book is the story of how Pamela Geller has stood, and is still standing, for our freedom. She is the Joan of Arc of the counter-jihad movement. Tireless, fearless and brave. And I am immensely honored to stand with her.”

Here’s what Mark Steyn had to say when he finished my book:

This is a riveting tale of a ‘controversial’ woman. She believes in “controversial” principles such as free speech, and holds “controversial” positions such as the right of Muslim girls in the developed world to enjoy the freedoms of all other western women without being honor-killed, beheaded or otherwise murdered. She is so “controversial” that, when Islamic fanatics tried to kill her in the first ISIS attack on American soil, this country’s appalling and stupid media blamed her for being so “controversial” as to drive people to open fire on her. In a saner, healthier world, she would not be “controversial” at all, but would be recognized as the brave – indeed, fearless – woman she is. This is her story, and splendidly told.

Ann Coulter was likewise enthusiastic about the book: “When Pamela Geller talks about Islam, she does it with both barrels. For sparing us the platitudes when confronting this direct and present danger, she is reviled by society’s bien pensant. In this book, she recounts her adventures in ‘hate speech,’ or as we used to call it, ‘telling the truth.’ It is both an enlightening and gripping tale.”

Tomi Lahren, Fox News contributor, calls Fatwa: Hunted in America “a courageous book by a courageous woman. This is not just one individual’s adventures in defense of freedom – this is a guide for anyone and everyone who is ready to stand for the truth in these days of universal lies. Political correctness is intellectual dishonesty and Pamela Geller isn’t afraid to tell it like it is.”

And former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton said: “Free-speech advocates who don’t make waves are not doing their jobs. Pamela Geller writes a guidebook here for Paladins of the First Amendment.”

If this book is proof of anything, it’s that one person can make a difference. Get the book, buy it for friends. Educate those around you. Support the fighters.

