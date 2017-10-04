Democrats are going soft on gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas attack, and House Speaker Paul Ryan seized the moment by dropping pro-gun legislation.

According to Politico, Democrats feel too much pressure from the coming 2018 elections to make a hard push for gun control; they have too many Democrat seats in red states at stake. Therefore, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is planning the same background check push that Democrats make following every public attack–even though the Vegas attacker passed numerous background checks for his guns–but there is no talk of pushing a ban on certain types of firearms and/or magazines.

Moreover, many Democrats are so skittish about being tied to gun control that they are wary of plans for another gun control sit-in or similar action. Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-CA) said, “I think at this point, that’s probably not the best course of action for Democrats to take.”

Another well-known gun control proponent, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), satisfied himself with simply trying to get the GOP to drop attempts to deregulate suppressors.

And just as Democrats were going soft on gun control, thereby providing an open door to secure a pro-Second Amendment agenda, Speaker Ryan capitulated and announced he was shelving the Hearing Protection Act–the Act which would have reduced the burdensome purchasing process and removed the federal tax currently tied to suppressor acquisition.

Breitbart News reported that Ryan caved and shelved the legislation the day after Hillary Clinton criticized suppressors.

On October 2, Clinton ignored the insurmountable tactical advantages the Vegas attacker secured over his victims and tweeted:

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

The next day, the Chicago Tribune tweeted:

House Speaker Paul Ryan says NRA-backed bill to ease regulations on gun silencers is shelved indefinitely https://t.co/hfDb8elAl6 pic.twitter.com/zsdMo3OOEM — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 3, 2017

So there you have it. The Democrats are trying to be moderate with gun control, and Ryan is seizing the moment by ceding pro-gun opportunities.

And Ryan remains mum on national reciprocity for concealed carry.

