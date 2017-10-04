Report: Middle East Refugees Coming to U.S. from Australia Will Need ‘Mental Healthcare’ Treatment

Middle Eastern refugees coming to the United States from Australia as part of an Obama-era deal that President Trump has failed to shutter will need “mental healthcare” treatment, according to a recent report.

Former President Obama signed the Australian-U.S. refugee deal during his last months in office — promising to take 1,250 Middle Eastern refugees off Australia’s hands.

The refugees – who are mostly adult males – are being held in detention centers on Manus Island and Nauru Island in Australia. Despite Trump’s original statement calling the deal “a dumb deal,” the president has now broken two long-promised campaign pledges: Throwing out deals that don’t benefit Americans and stopping the flow of foreign refugees.

As Breitbart News reported, roughly 50 foreign refugees have already been resettled in the U.S., with the other 1,200 are expected to follow soon after.

The refugees, though, once they arrive in the U.S. will need serious mental health treatment, as the Guardian revealed. Refugee resettlement expert Ann Corcoran told Breitbart News said the fact that the Trump administration is bringing foreign nationals to the U.S. who need mental health treatment is “outrageous.”

“We have single men, coming to the US from Sri Lanka and Iran and Afghanistan,” Corcoran said. “They’ve been held in detention for four years. They’re free once they get here. They’ll be totally free. They’re going to need mental help treatment.”

“The whole thing is such an outrage,” Corcoran said.

While the U.S. will have to resettle the 1,250 refugees across communities, Americans will see no benefits to the deal. In exchange for resettling the refugees, roughly 50-60 Central Americans who are currently residing in Costa Rica, will be resettled in Australia.