Sheriff: Did Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock ‘Get Radicalized’?

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that the motive of Stephen Paddock, the mass shooter behind 59 murders and more than 500 hospitalizations, is still unknown and that he wants to know if Paddock was “radicalized” in some way.

Lombardo said, “I want to understand the motivation that you described, okay, to prevent any future incidents, and, you know, did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source.”

Lombardo did not go into any further details.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the Islamic State (ISIS) took credit for the massacre, claiming Paddock was an ISIS soldier — a radicalized American and Muslim convert. Thus far, there is no evidence to back up that claim. Moreover, the FBI has already concluded that Paddock, who killed himself after the shooting, was not linked to international terrorism.

