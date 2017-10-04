Sisters Say Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend ‘Sent Away’ Before Massacre

Two sisters of Marilou Danley, the 62 year-old girlfriend of Stephen Paddock – the man behind Sunday’s shooting massacre in Las Vegas – claim that she was “sent away” by the shooter without knowing why.

Speaking with their faces blurred to Seven News in Australia, one sister said, “And I know that she don’t know anything as well, like us.” She added, “She was sent away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he’s planning.”

The sisters said this will be their one and only interview.

Two weeks before Sunday’s shooting, Danley, who returned to the U.S. Tuesday and is now in the hands of the F.B.I., arrived in the Philippines. Paddock later wired her $127,000.

Danley is believed to have been born in the Philippines. She moved to the U.S. in 1989 and met Paddock while working at a casino sometime between 2010 and 2013. She was married at the time but finalized her divorce in 2015 while living with Paddock.

Danley’s sisters not only believe she knew nothing about Paddock’s plot but that he spared her life by sending her away.

According to Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Danley remains a “person of interest” in the investigation of Paddock, whose shooting spree from the 32nd floor of a hotel resulted in 58 murders and another 400-plus being hospitalized.

On Wednesday, Newsweek gave itself another black eye with the jaw-dropping news that Danley had two social security numbers and was married to two men at the same time. That story has now been fully retracted.

“Person of interest” does not automatically mean that Danley is a suspect or even suspected of wrongdoing. No charges have been filed against her.

