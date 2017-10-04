Tillerson Claims He Never Considered Resignation but Refuses to Deny ‘Moron’ Remark

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson quashed talk Wednesday that he considered leaving his post as America’s top diplomat. His denial came at a press conference at the main State Department building in Washington, DC.

“The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post,” Tillerson declared, later adding, “President Trump and his administration will keep moving forward as one team with one mission: doing great things for the United States of America to make America great again.”

Tillerson’s pronouncement comes after a Wednesday NBC News report that he had “stunned a handful of senior administration officials” when he called his boss, President Donald Trump, a “moron” behind closed doors in July. Vice President Mike Pence allegedly had to “intervene” to keep Tillerson from resigning. Tillerson spokesman R.C. Hammond disputed the accuracy of that report, but as it came as part of a steady stream of rumors and reports of tensions and breakdown between Tillerson and the president, it fueled speculation that the press conference might be Tillerson’s last as secretary of state.

Monday, before the emergence of the “moron” remark, Trump kept up the appearance of full confidence in his secretary of state, calling him “wonderful” and supporting his strategy in North Korea.

Minutes before Tillerson took to the podium, President Trump tweeted that NBC News was “fake news,” an apparent allusion to the “moron” remark:

NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

After the conference, the president added:

The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Despite Trump’s tweet, Tillerson did not “totally” refute the NBC report. A reporter promptly asked the secretary of state if there was anything other than his consideration of resigning that he considered “erroneous” in the NBC report, a thinly veiled reference to the “moron” remark central to the article. Tillerson played mum, saying, “I think it’s the most important element of the article to reaffirm my commitment to this role that President Trump has asked me to serve and to dispel with this notion that I have ever considered leaving.”

Refusing to deny having disparaged the president, Tillerson emphasized his continued commitment to his job and that any departure from that post would come at Trump’s prerogative: “I am here for as long as the president considers it useful to achieving his objectives.”