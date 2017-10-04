SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Tim Kaine: Vegas Attacker Stopped ‘Because He Didn’t Have a Silencer’

Balloons come down on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine at the end of the Democratic National Convention
AFP

by AWR Hawkins4 Oct 20170

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) claims the attacker who opened fire on Las Vegas concert goers was only stopped “because he didn’t have a silencer on his weapon.”

According to the Washington Post, Kaine asked, “Can you imagine what this would have been if he had silencers on those weapons?”

His use of the word “silencer” is an echo of other leftists like Rosanne Cash and Gabby Giffords, both of whom use the word “silencer” to describe suppressors. “Silencer” is misleading insomuch as it gives the impression that suppressors silence firearms in real life the way they do in movies. But they do not. Rather, they simply muffle the initial, ear-piercing sound wave created when the bullet is fired.

Kaine’s former running mate, Hillary Clinton, made a similar claim about suppressors on October 2. She tweeted:

On October 3, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc) took a position closer to Kaine and Clinton than to the pro-Second Amendment community by shelving legislation containing suppressor deregulation.

The bill–the Hearing Protection Act–was expected to come up for a floor vote soon.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x