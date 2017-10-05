Ads Urging Tax Cuts Target Establishment, Democrat Politicians Benefitting from ‘Rigged System’

A new advertisement looks to tap into the surging populist sentiments in America to pressure Democrats to support the Trump administration’s framework for tax reform.

The ad focuses on reforming taxes to prevent “well-connected politicians” from “benefiting from a rigged system.”

advertisement

A single narrator addresses the viewers directly.

People are sick of politics. I am too. But fixing our broken tax system isn’t about politics – it’s about helping people. It means the powerful, the well-connected, politicians — they’ll stop benefiting from a rigged system. It means average Americans will have more to spend on what’s important to them. That’s what tax reform will do. So, what’s stopping us?

Americans for Prosperity says it is spending $4.5 million to run the ads in cable and local networks. The ads will directly call on Senators Clair McCaskill (D-MO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), and Joe Donnelly (D-IN) to support the tax plans. All three Democrats have said in the past that they would support populist tax reforms, according to AFP.

“We’ve heard the grassroots in Wisconsin, Missouri and Indiana calling for tax reform loud and clear. If these senators are in touch with their constituents, they already know the overwhelming demand for Congress to deliver on this bold, pro-growth plan that makes the tax code simpler, fairer and flatter,” AFP said in a statement announcing the ad buy.

Here’s the ad.

