Donald Trump Challenges ‘Fake News’ – Urges Senate Investigation

President Donald Trump again challenged “fake news” from the media surrounding his administration, commenting that the Senate Intelligence Committee should investigate.

“Why Isn’t the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “FAKE!”

advertisement

Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

Trump made his comment after the Senate Intelligence committee announced that they would continue to investigation the attempt by the Russians to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump administration colluded with their efforts.

The president also challenged an NBC report from Wednesday, suggesting that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had threatened to resign earlier this summer.

“Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign,” Trump wrote. “This is Fake News put out by NBC News. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me.”