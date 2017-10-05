Exclusive: Steve Bannon, Judge Roy Moore Headline Values Voter Summit

WASHINGTON, DC—Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon and Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore will be two of the headliners at the 2017 Values Voter Summit (VVS) on October 13–15.

VVS is the single largest gathering of social conservatives in the nation each year, with roughly a couple thousand attendees from all across the nation. The event is hosted by the Family Research Council (FRC) and showcases a lineup of senators, governors, congressmen, movie stars, and national leaders on religious liberty, family values, and the pro-life movement, among others.

Bannon – the former White House Chief Strategist and the CEO of President Donald Trump’s historic presidential campaign – and Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court who has now been nominated to take the Senate seat from Alabama once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have now joined the lineup for this year’s VVS, which will once again be hosted at the Omni Shoreham in the nation’s capital.

“Values voters made a difference in President Trump’s victory on Election Day and now they are headed for the U.S. Senate,” said FRC President Tony Perkins, who also superintends VVS each year.

“Despite voters giving Republicans the majority in the House, the Senate and now control of the White House, almost every promise made to voters over the last seven years has come to reside in the U.S. Senate’s graveyard of political promises,” added Perkins. “Steve Bannon, who helped orchestrate the grassroots political movement that led to President Trump’s success is now moving to Act II—the U.S. Senate.”

Perkins is referring to the fact that many conservatives are increasingly and vocally frustrated with the Senate’s evident inability thus far to pass legislation enacting the president’s agenda, and by the slow pace of Senate confirmations for President Trump’s judicial nominees and of staffing up key positions in the Trump administration.

“We are excited that Steve Bannon and Roy Moore will be joining values voters in sending a message to the Establishment: true conservatives are on the march,” declared Perkins.

