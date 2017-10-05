Failed Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff Returns as Trump Critic Amid Rumors of Comeback Bid

Failed Georgia Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff is back — and he’s relaunching himself by attacking President Trump amid rumors he is considering re-running in 2018.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Ossoff, who lost the congressional race in June despite outspending his opponent Karen Handel, has re-emerged and is taking a much tougher, but not particularly unique, stance of attacking the president.

After criticizing Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, he described Trump as the “incompetent POTUS” for his response to the recent hurricane in Puerto Rico, according to the Journal-Constitution.

“If ever there were an opportunity for statesmanship and leadership and unity. And it’s not only the incompetence,” Ossoff said at a recent fundraising dinner. “It’s this contempt for the victims and inability to see beyond one’s own ego and vanity that is so disgusting.”

Ossoff, a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker-turned-Democratic politician, had received major backing from Hollywood, including Rosie O’Donnell, Jane Fonda, and Samuel L. Jackson. He raised approximately $30 million in his fight to beat Handel but came under fire for living outside of the district.

The Journal-Constitution notes that he initially ran on an anti-Trump platform in this year’s campaign, before sensing the political winds and moving to a position where he dodged criticizing the president directly.

Handel has also been warning supporters about a possible return by Ossoff.

“I have no idea what he’s going to do. But from what I’ve heard, our old friend Jon Ossoff is seriously considering running for Congress again,” read a fundraising email titled “Lurking” from Handel’s campaign.

The America Rising PAC, meanwhile, mocked Ossoff by calling him a robot who is resetting “to factory settings” and said Ossoff is “not ready to give up on his fifteen minutes of fame just yet.”

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY