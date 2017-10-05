Ivanka Trump: ‘I Truly Get Goosebumps’ Walking into White House

Ivanka Trump said in an interview published Wednesday that she gets “goosebumps” when she walks into the White House and that she sees President Trump “all the time.”

“It’s incredible,” Ms. Trump said in the interview with US Weekly. “It takes some time to acclimate to the intensity of the experience, but it’s been truly remarkable and I feel so blessed every day to be able to come to work at the White House.”

“I truly get goosebumps just walking through the door and I think I’ll always feel that way. I hope I’ll always feel that way,” she added.

Amid a brewing controversy surrounding her and husband Jared Kushner’s use of at least three private email addresses for White House business and anger at their constant presence in key decisions, Ms. Trump reportedly intends to scale back her presence to issues such as education and women’s economic empowerment.

That was on display in the interview, where she focused on topics such as “encouraging female and minority entrepreneurship” and paid family leave. Asked about her relationship with her father, she said, “We’ve always been incredibly close. I’ve worked alongside him for over a decade! So there was a certain continuity in my presence. We see each other all the time. I feel very lucky that we can do that.”

She was also asked if the negative coverage of her time at the White House and the extra scrutiny affect her: “I really can’t complain. I could talk to you about the scrutiny, but I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to advocate for causes I really care about,” she said, although she later admitted it gets to her “all the time.”

“I actually am a pretty emotional person. It requires tremendous discipline to ignore the noise,” she said.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.