GOP Rep Kevin Yoder Supports Gun Control for Bump Stocks

Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) used an October 5 press release to announce his support for gun control for bump stocks.

His announcement was tweeted by KCTV’s Emily Sinovic with the hashtag #GunControl:

advertisement

KS Rep Yoder on banning #gun bump stocks:

"action must be taken w/ regard to devices that modify semi-automatic weapons"@KCTV5 #guncontrol pic.twitter.com/e9nY54hsMy — Emily Sinovic (@EmilySinovic) October 5, 2017

In the announcement, Yoder inaccurately claims bump stocks “convert legal firearms into an automatic weapon.” In actuality, the ATF approved bump stocks in 2010 because they do not convert semiautomatics into full auto. Rick Vasquez, former acting chief of the Firearms Technology Branch of the ATF, told USA Today that bump stocks were legalized because they are “an accessory, not a conversion device.”

Nevertheless, Yoder says he will support “measures to regulate or ban” bump stocks.

On October 4, Breitbart News reported that Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) also announced his support of gun control for bump stocks. Although Flores admitted he did not know bump stocks existed prior to this week, he has “studied up” and is ready for bump stock prohibition. The Hill quoted Flores saying, “I think they should be banned.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com