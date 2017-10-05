Freedom Caucus Head Mark Meadows: Open to Gun Control Banning Bump Stocks

With various discussions about banning bump stocks underway, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC)–the head of Freedom Caucus–says he is open to gun control banning the novelty devices.

Meadows openness to gun control for bump stocks is complimented on the Senate side by Ron Johnson (R-Wisc), John Thune (R-SD), Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and John Cornyn (R-TX).

According to the New York Times, while the Senators are discussing their gun control options, Rep. Carlos Cubelo (R-FL) is writing up his own bill and reports that Rep. Meadows “would be open to considering a bill” too.

The report on Meadows’ openness to gun control for bump stocks comes one day after Breitbart News reported that Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) voiced support of gun control for bump stocks. Flores admitted not knowing what bump stocks were until this week, but said he stands in support of banning them. The Hill quoted him saying he sees no reason why people ought to be allowed “to own anything that converts a semi-automatic to something that behaves like an automatic.” He added, “There’s no reason for it.”

The bump stock device does not convert a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic, and that is why the ATF approved it for sale in 2010. It simply lets the owner of a semiautomatic mimic a short burst of automatic gunfire and that is it.

