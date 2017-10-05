Mom’s March Launches National Movement to Counter ‘Women in the Pink Hats’

Celebrating motherhood and family, Mom’s March has launched a national movement designed to take back America’s culture.

Mom’s March for America held its inaugural event on September 23 at the Ralston Arena, outside of Omaha, Nebraska. But, Kimberly Fletcher – who heads up the movement – says that was just the beginning.

During an interview with Breitbart News, Fletcher – the founder of HomeMakers for America, the group that organized Mom’s March – said the mothers are organizing events for each month and will show their presence.

“We wanted to set a very clear standard, a clear message of what it was about,” Fletcher says. “We’re all a bunch of volunteer moms, sharing our own talents. We don’t have a George Soros pocketbook.”

The author and radio host explains the motivation behind Mom’s March:

We are very concerned about the direction our culture is taking. And this idea that the media is giving full coverage to these women in the pink hats who are saying, “We’re speaking for the women in America,” and “What we want is the agenda that women want.” Michelle Obama comes out and says, “Because you didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton, you didn’t listen to your own voice.” If we didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton it’s because she didn’t stand for the principles and values that we care about – protecting our children. What she promotes in the U.N. is exactly the opposite of that. We want our rights to be protected by the Constitution, and we want those to be recognized as given from God – not from government. We as mothers are going to live a life of freedom by supporting those constitutional values and teaching those things, teaching a love of liberty in our own homes, with our children, because they’re not going to get it anywhere else.

Asked if Mom’s March is designed to be the polar opposite of the feminist/pro-abortion/anti-Trump Women’s Marches that have sprouted up since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Fletcher replies, “Yes, absolutely.”

“In fact, the women in the pink hats have just announced they are going to have a big convention in Michigan in October next year,” she explains. “We will be holding our Mom’s March again in Omaha next year, but then we’ll be moving it out to other cities.”

Fletcher says that, in addition, Mom’s March will hold and promote special events each month “wrapped around something that is already happening or that we’ll organize with another group, leading up to the culminating annual event.”

To counter the “women in the pink hats,” Fletcher says the Moms will be wearing lavender and showing their presence.

Get Your Lavender On & send a powerful message to the media, Hollywood, government and our nation. #MomsMarchhttps://t.co/8aRNi2SIUW — Mom's March (@momsmarchusa) October 2, 2017

“We want to empower moms to realize their influence in our society, in our country, simply by being who they are,” she says. “We want to give them the tools and resources that they need to be able to fight the battles on their own home front, and promote those values and principles of liberty in their homes.”

On October 9, Mom’s March will have its first monthly event when it joins revivalist Lou Engle on the national mall for “Rise Up the Call.”

Fletcher says the organization will also be supporting two films that will be released this month: Same Kind of Different As Me and Let There Be Light:

We want to encourage families to go out on opening weekend of both of these films. Not only will families have an incredible family-friendly, faith-promoting experience, but they’ll also be sending a very powerful message to Hollywood and the nation, and having a major impact on our culture, simply by opening up your purse and the power of your voice.

In November, Mom’s March will be attending the opening of the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC – located just three blocks south of the Capitol. The museum’s founder is Steve Green, President of Hobby Lobby, which received a favorable ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 after the Greens mounted a legal challenge to the Obamacare contraceptive mandate.

As Fox News reports, the first exhibit to arrive at the museum is a 3,200-pound full-scale replica of the original Liberty Bell, donated by Dr. Peter Lillback, founder of the Providence Forum.

Fletcher says the replica Liberty Belll will ring upon the opening of the museum and church bells throughout the country will synchronize to ring at the same time. Mom’s March is encouraging families to ring their own bells and engage in reading stories of American history and heritage.

“We’ll be compiling stories that they can share with their children so they can understand what this “Let Freedom Ring” means,” she explains.

At all these and future events, Fletcher encourages “Moms” to wear their lavender to show their presence in standing for liberty and constitutional values.

Though Mom’s March has evangelical roots, Fletcher hopes “Moms” of all faiths will be part of the effort to take back America’s culture.

“The nation’s Judeo-Christian principles are universal, no matter what religion you are – even if you’re an atheist, you have a basic moral code,” she says. “Most people in America are kind and want to help other people.”

Fletcher says a quote by Thomas Jefferson best represents what the Mom’s March movement is about. Jefferson reportedly gave these words of inspiration to a child who had been named after him:

“Adore God, reverence and cherish your parents, love your neighbor as yourself, and your country more than yourself,” Fletcher quotes.

“That’s what this movement is about,” she says. “The Golden Rule, love your country.”

Former Gov. Sarah Palin – who made famous the term “Mama Grizzlies” – addressed Mom’s March at its inaugural event.

Palin said in all her travels around the country, meeting “important people with maybe really big fancy titles and fancy offices … none impress or impact more than you who are America’s moms.”

The former Alaska governor continued that moms are “the center of family, which is the center of community, and that’s the center of our blessed nation.” She urged the moms present not to “feel alone in this drive that you have, this desire for patriotism to shine again, and to do all that we can to allow America to be that exceptional nation again.”

Palin encouraged mothers who might feel despondent fighting a “brutal culture war and in political battles.”

“Until you realize especially at something like this, you realize that our unity is the fuel to charge ahead and make the difference that this world needs,” she added.

Mom's March for America. Seriously…it's the beginning of a powerful movement. #momsmarchusa pic.twitter.com/e2UAIWcnOo — Karen Vaughn (@KarenVaughn_GSM) September 23, 2017

Actor and radio host Sam Sorbo – who stars in the new film, Let There Be Light with her husband Kevin Sorbo – told the mothers of Mom’s March that in our “instant gratification” culture, “sometimes the hardest choice for a woman is to choose to be a mother.”

Sorbo said she made that choice many times, including: when her then-fiancé Kevin suffered several strokes and she chose to put her career aside to devote herself to him; and then again when she decided to homeschool the couple’s children.

“The culture tells us that the powerful option is to choose independence and career,” Sorbo said. “It tries to dictate to women what our priorities should be and I’m here to tell you – it’s wrong.”

Sorbo added the choice to be a mom is “very powerful,” and, for her, it was “the most important thing I’ve ever done, likely the most important thing I will ever do.”

She explained that while popular culture teaches contempt for women who sacrifice their careers or other needs they may have for their husbands or children, she has found that “If you’re not sacrificing for your children, you’re missing out on the greatest gift.”

“And, as moms, we recognize that, and although the culture tells us that we’re wrong, we know we’re right,” Sorbo said.

Other speakers at the Moms March launching event included Dr. Candy Carson, wife of Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Karen Vaughn, a Gold Star mom; Donna Rice-Hughes, President of Enough Is Enough; Karen Bowling, Executive Director of Nebraska Family Alliance; Elizabeth Johnston, the Activist Mommy; Dr. Rosemary Stein, author of Who Needs a Village: It’s a Mom Thing; and Missy Robertson, of the television Duck Dynasty Robertson family.