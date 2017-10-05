Refugees Resettled in U.S. from Detention Centers Known for Rape, Pedophilia

Middle Eastern refugees accused of rape and pedophilia are among those that the United States could be resettling across American communities, as President Trump’s administration has failed to shutter the Obama-forged U.S.-Australia refugee deal.

Former President Barack Obama signed the Australian-U.S. refugee deal during his last months in office — promising to take 1,250 Middle Eastern refugees off Australia’s hands.

The refugees are being held in detention centers on Manus Island and Nauru Island and despite Trump’s original statement calling the deal “a dumb deal,” the first group of roughly 50 of the mostly male, Middle Eastern refugees are expected to be resettled in the U.S. this week, as Breitbart News reported.

But, because the deal was struck under Obama, the vetting procedures of the foreign refugees – who are actually illegal aliens in Australia – are potentially a far stretch from the “extreme vetting” for refugees that Trump promised during his presidential campaign.

Among the refugees living in the Australian detention centers where the U.S. is choosing which foreign nationals to resettle are accused rapists and sexual predators.

In January, a refugee from Sri Lanka living in the detention centers, raped an 18-year-old high school student multiple times after taking her to a nearby hotel, according to Loop. The girl tried to runaway to a relatives home, but suffered so much blood from the brutal rape that she eventually fainted.

In another case in March, law enforcement officials confirmed that a 28-year-old Pakistani from the detention center had been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl, the Guardian reported.

Just a month later, refugees from the detention center were accused of trying to lure a five-year-old boy into the facility, causing an uproar in the local community about the danger to which the foreign nationals have become to children, as News Corp Australia Network reported.

Although the Trump administration has promised to use rigorous vetting procedures, refugee resettlement expert Ann Corcoran told Breitbart News that the federal government simply relies on the personal stories of refugees, as there is limited documentation of who the individuals are and their backgrounds.

“We have no idea who these people are. We’re not calling back to Syria and asking for these peoples’ criminal record,” Corcoran said. “There’s no record to look at. They could be flat out lying, making up names. We have no clue.”

After the refugees are resettled in the U.S. in the next fiscal year, the families of those refugees will get priority migration status to either come to America as refugees as well, or come as legal immigrants through the current immigration system which is based on family chain migration.