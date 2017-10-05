Rep. Linda Sánchez: Nancy Pelosi Should Step Aside as House Minority Leader

Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-CA) said in an interview Thursday that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should step aside and let a new generation lead House Democrats.

“I do think we have this real breadth and depth of talent within our caucus, and I do think it’s time to pass a torch to a new generation of leaders and I want to be a part of that transition,” Sánchez told reporters from the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, who were conducting the interview on C-SPAN’s Newsmakers.

“I want to see that happen. I think we have too many great members here that don’t always get the opportunities that they should. I would like to see that change,” Sánchez added.

Sánchez, who is also the vice chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus, further suggested that other leading House Democrats, such as House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and House Assistant Minority Leader James Clyburn (D-SC), should step down and pave the way for younger members.

“They are all of the same generation, and again, their contributions to the Congress and the caucus are substantial. But I think there comes a time when you need to pass that torch. And I think it’s time,” she said.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill denied that support for Pelosi is waning among House Democrats, telling the Hill in a statement that those claims are “a distraction.”

Pelosi, 77, was elected to the House in 1988 and has led Democrats in the Chamber for 14 years; Hoyer, 78, has served in the House since 1981; and Clyburn, 77, began his House career in 1993.

Other House Democrats, such as Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), have also called for Pelosi to step down in recent months, citing the need for “a change” in leadership.

“I think it’s time for a change,” Moulton said, adding that the current lineup of Democratic leaders does not help the party.