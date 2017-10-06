DACA Allowed Illegal Alien to Work at Summer Camp Where He Allegedly Molested Child, Collected Child Porn

An illegal alien, thanks to the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) temporary amnesty program, was allowed to work in a children’s summer camp, where he eventually was accused of molesting a child and collecting child pornography.

Edgar Covarrubias-Padilla, a 27-year-old illegal alien DACA recipient, was noted in a Senate Judiciary Committee on DACA by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who called the case an example of the “exploitation and abuse” within the temporary amnesty program.

In 2015, Padilla was under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for child exploitation, all while allowing him to keep his DACA protected status to work in the U.S. and avoid deportation.

The investigation into the illegal alien went on for months before he was permitted to work at the Walden West Science Camp for fifth and sixth graders in Saratoga, California, as CBS San Francisco reported.

Then, while known at the summer camp as “Papa Bear,” the illegal alien covered by DACA allegedly molested a 14-year-old child and collected and distributed child pornography.

Grassley said the illegal alien should have never been allowed to remain in the U.S. and work at a children’s summer camp under DACA while he was being investigated for child exploitation.

“Although considered to be ‘potentially egregious to public safety’ months before his arrest, he was nonetheless given a work permit,” Grassley said.

After the DACA recipient’s arrest on the child porn and molestation charges, the family of a 10-year-old boy at the summer camp filed a suit against the Santa Clara County Office of Education, which ran the summer camp, for failing to protect their children from the alleged pedophile.

“The fact that the county already had this rule in place is a testament to how important it is not to allow an adult to be with a child alone. In this case, that adult happened to be a pedophile,” the family’s attorney said in a 2015 statement.

The family attorney said that children at the summer camp were actually encouraged by administrators to go visit the illegal alien DACA recipient when they were not feeling good or when they were homesick.

A former official at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency, which runs the DACA program, said the fraud rate for the temporary amnesty is astronomical.

“Based on what I had seen and what I discussed with my colleagues, the fraud rate is 40 to 50 percent. It’s possible that it was higher,” the former USCIS official previously told Lifezette, as Breitbart News reported.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 DACA recipients saw their protected status revoked for being involved in gang activity or suspected/convicted of a felony. Due to a loophole in the DACA program, more than 39,000 illegal aliens have been able to obtain Green Cards and more than 1,000 have been naturalized.