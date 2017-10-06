Nancy Pelosi Hails ‘Debt We Owe’ to Parents Who Bring Kids to U.S. Illegally

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is again telling illegal aliens that their act of breaking U.S. immigration law is a net positive for the country, this time “thanking” them and saying the U.S. “owes them a debt” for bringing kids into the country illegally.

The former House speaker’s latest comments were delivered at a CNN town hall hosted by anchor Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night.

The minority leader took a question from a member of the audience who said that he and his sister are beneficiaries of former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy and are “terrified” of being deported if Trump ends the policy.

In reply, Pelosi said DREAMers are “beautiful” and thanked illegal alien parents for breaking our laws and bringing their children into the country, the Free Beacon noted.

“Our Dreamers, they make America dream again,” Pelosi exclaimed. “They’re so lovely and we, frankly, owe a debt to your parents for bringing you here to be such a brilliant part of our future”:

Pelosi has for some time insisted that illegal aliens are important additions to our country. In September, for instance, she even insisted illegals are a worthy “constituency” and praised them for breaking our laws to get here.

“These families did a great thing for our country bringing these kids here, who are working, who are in the military, who are in school, who are a brilliant part of our future,” she said during a September 20 press conference.

