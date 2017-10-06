SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hurricane Nate Stalks Gulf Coast

by Jeff Poor6 Oct 20170

From Louisiana to Florida, Gulf Coast residents are preparing for Hurricane Nate, which is forecasted to make landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend.

UPDATE 12:45 a.m. ET: Winds within Hurricane Nate now up to 75 mph.

UPDATE: 11:30 p.m. ET: Nate is now classified as a Category 1 hurricane per The Weather Channel.

UPDATE 11:00 p.m. ET: The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory has the storm located at 22.3°N 86.4°W, moving north at 22 mph, 500 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The National Hurricane Center has the watches and warnings listed as below:

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
* Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida
* Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico
* Pinar del Rio Cuba
* Lake Maurepas
* West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana
* East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County
Line.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Lake Maurepas
* East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County
Line
* West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* East of the the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida
* West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana
* Isle of Youth Cuba

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x