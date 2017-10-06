11 Republican Politicians Open to Gun Control via Bump Stock Ban

Following the heinous attack on concert goers in Las Vegas, numerous Republican politicians were quick to raise their hands and voice openness to gun control via a bump stock ban.

These politicians include House members, Senators, and two Governors. Their efforts revolve around the bump stock, an AR-15 accessory that the Vegas attacker used criminally in his attack on innocents. Contrary to numerous reports from the establishment media, the bump stock is an accessory rather a conversion device, which is why the ATF approved it.

Yet a number of Republicans have lined up to ban the devices, effectively punishing law-abiding device owners for the heinous actions of one criminal.

Here is a list of the GOP gun control supporters:

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) – On October 5 Speaker Ryan said legislation banning bump stocks is “clearly” something Congress much look into. Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) – Flores admitted he did not know what a bump stock was until this week, yet he says he looked into them and is backing gun control via a ban on them. Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) – On October 5 Yoder put out a press release in which he inaccurately claimed that bump stocks “convert legal firearms into an automatic weapon.” They do not. They are an accessory, not a conversion device. Nevertheless, Yoder supports gun control via a ban on the devices. Rep. Mark Meadow (R-NC) – Meadows is the head of Freedom Caucus and according to the New York Times, he “would be open to considering a bill” that bans bump stocks. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) – NYT reports that Curbelo is drafting gun control legislation to ban bump stocks. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) – On October 4 Breitbart News reported that Cornyn said a hearing on a bump stock ban would be “worthwhile.” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) – On October 4 Politico reported that Johnson said, “Automatic weapons are illegal. If … [the bump stock] facilitates that, to me it would be subject to the same ban. If that actually gets on the Senate floor, I’d vote for it.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) – NYT reports Graham “would be open to considering legislation on bump stocks.” Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) – NYT reports Hatch “would be open to considering legislation on bump stocks.” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) – Rubio said he and his colleagues “would always be open” to addressing “vulnerabilities in federal law.” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) – During an October 5 on CBS This Morning, Kasish was asked if he supported gun control via a ban on bump stocks and he said, “Oh, yeah of course.”

These GOP politicians are joined by numerous Democrat office holders, including Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Paul Tonko (D-NY), Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA).

