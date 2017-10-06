Nobel Peace Prize Winner Calls Donald Trump a ‘Moron’

The leader of an anti-nuclear group called U.S. President Donald Trump a “moron” just days before she stepped forward to accept the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.

The executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Beatrice Fihn, made her opinion public on Twitter.

Donald Trump is a moron. — Beatrice Fihn (@BeaFihn) October 4, 2017

Immediately after accepting her prize in Oslo on Friday, Fihn tried to distance herself from her own words when she told a news conference that she was trying to make a joke, “which I kind of regret now.” Her attempt at humor was reportedly based on a story – since disproven – that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said the same of Trump.