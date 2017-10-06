Study: 73 Percent of DACA Illegal Aliens Live in Low-Income Households

The vast majority of illegal aliens shielded from deportation through the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are living in low-income households.

A study by Harvard scholar Roberto Gonzales outlined by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) shows that 73 percent of illegal aliens covered by DACA are living in low-income households, qualifying for free lunch at American public high schools, as well as other federal welfare benefits.

Additionally, Gonzalez’s research found that nearly the same amount of DACA recipients who earned a four-year degree from a university, 22 percent, ended up dropping out of high school, 21 percent, leaving them without any education beyond the eighth grade. Another 20 percent of DACA recipients have no education beyond high school and do not plan to attend college.

Also, the myth from the open borders lobby and corporate interests that DACA was necessary to allow illegal aliens to legally work in the U.S. is debunked in the study, which reveals that more than half of DACA recipients, 51 percent, were already working before they obtained their temporary amnesty status.

CIS Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan said that before Congress and President Trump’s administration give amnesty to millions of eligible illegal aliens, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) should review the well-being of the DACA population. Vaughn notes:

Before considering amnesty legislation, Congress needs to obtain more information about the DACA beneficiaries in order to better understand the potential impact of an amnesty, and to help determine if the eligibility criteria for an amnesty should be different from the DACA rules. USCIS has information on the communities of residence, educational levels, marital status, mode of entry to the country, criminal histories, and English proficiency of DACA applicants. This committee should request a compilation of this information for the public to review. In addition, USCIS should conduct a survey of a random sample of DACA recipients to learn more about their employment history, educational achievements, and socio-economic progress.

Currently, DACA illegal aliens hold upwards of 700,000 jobs in the U.S. As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders group, FWD.us, mistakingly pointed out, by not giving amnesty to DACA recipients and simply allowing their work permits to expire, those hundreds of thousands of jobs could open up for unemployed American workers – as Breitbart Texas correctly reported.