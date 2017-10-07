SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump: John Kelly Loves His Job; Will Remain for ‘Seven Remaining Years’

immigration
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

by Charlie Spiering7 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump said Gen. John Kelly loved his job as White House chief of staff, and Trump wanted him to stay for the rest of his presidency.

“John Kelly is one of the best people I’ve ever worked with, he’s doing an incredible job,” he told reporters at the White House.

Trump said Kelly told him that he loved doing his job as White House chief of staff more than any other job he had ever had.

“He’s doing a great job, he will be here, in my opinion, for the entire seven remaining years,” Trump said assuming that he would win re-election in 2020.

The president shot down reports that he was dissatisfied with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, saying that both he and Kelly had a very good relationship with the former Exxon-Mobil CEO.

Trump said the NBC report about Tillerson threatening to resign was “fake news.”

“We disagree on a couple things, sometimes I’d like him to be a little bit tougher,” he said, referring to his Secretary of State.

