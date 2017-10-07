Donald Trump ‘Not Surprised’ By Harvey Weinstein Allegations

President Donald Trump commented on the bombshell report on Harvey Weinstein from the New York Times, noting that he wasn’t surprised by the allegations of sexual harassment.

advertisement

“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time, I’m not surprised at all to see it,” Trump said.

When asked about whether he thought Weinstein’s actions were wrong, Trump noted that Weinstein himself admitted that his behavior was “inappropriate.”

CNN producer Elizabeth Landers immediately asked Trump about his own scandal following the release of private comments recorded during an Access Hollywood interview.

“That’s locker room,” Trump replied, refusing to address it further.

Trump answered a few questions to reporters before leaving on a fundraising trip to North Carolina.

The left has tried to resurrect Trump’s Access Hollywood tape after the Weinstein report has become the focus of the national conversation.