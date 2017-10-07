FBI and Las Vegas Authorities Opening ‘Information Campaign’ on Las Vegas Shooter

The FBI’s Las Vegas division special agent in charge, Aaron Rouse, told reporters at a Friday briefing that the agency is teaming up with local law enforcement to launch an information-seeking campaign in the investigation into the mass shooting that occurred last Sunday.

“We’re starting an information campaign, seeking the true knowledge as to what happened in the events leading up to and involving this incident,” said Rouse. The campaign, which will be featured on billboards, is called, “If you know something, say something” and will direct potential informants to call the tip line at 1-800-CallFBI.

advertisement

Rouse said they have not and will not stop until they have the truth.

Chairman of the Clark County Commission, Steve Sisolak, said the mass shooting attack is officially named “1 October.” Going forward, officials will use this name to designate the event.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in a Wednesday briefing of Stephen Paddock, “Self value, face value, you got to make the assumption that he had to have had some help at some point. And we want to ensure that that’s the answer.” He went on to indicate that Paddock would have had to be a “super-guy” to work out plans for the attack on his own. “But it’d be hard for me to believe that,” he added.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.