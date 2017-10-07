Donald Trump: Republicans Deserve ‘Equal Time’ on Television, News Shows

President Donald Trump suggested that it might be time to enforce equal time rules on television and news shows, citing the overwhelming bias against Republicans.

“Late Night host [sic] are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!” Trump wrote, alluding to comedian Jimmy Kimmell’s working with Sen. Chuck Schumer. “Should we get Equal Time?”:

advertisement

Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Trump appeared to be endorsing the idea of government mandates like the Fairness Doctrine, allowing the FCC to regulate media and television programs to include equal time for both political parties and positions.

“More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?” Trump wrote.